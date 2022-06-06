St. Mary’s County Airport Farmer’s Market on Sunday, June 12th

Fly in, drive in, or bike in for our next Airport Farmer’s Market on June 12th. This market is just one week before Father’s Day, making it an excellent opportunity to buy the dads in your life something special.

While you’re here, meet one of the AeroPark’s great businesses, AIRTec! They will be showcasing their DC-3 airplane, which has been modified and upgraded to fly research and engineering missions. Stop by to see their incredible work and ask them questions.

Sotterley is sponsoring this market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods like meats, honey, baked goods, seasonal produce, flowers, hard cider, bourbon, craft beer, cheese, oysters, olive oils, chocolate, and more to impress your dad! Check out our full vendor list on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.