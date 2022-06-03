St. Mary’s County Annual Flag Day Event Set to Take Place at Governmental Center in Leonardtown

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce that the 2022 Flag Day festivities, co-sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, will take place Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Governmental Center on the lawn in Leonardtown. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will relocate inside the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

The event will feature a procession by various color guards and veteran groups from around the county. In addition, members of Elks Lodge 2092 of St. Mary’s County will present a special Flag Day Service to include a reading of the American Flag history and patriotic musical offerings from the Father Andrew White Chorus. Following the program, American Legion Post 221 from Avenue will lead a flag retirement ceremony demonstrating the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn or tattered flags.

The 7th District Optimist Club will provide refreshments, and free hand-held American Flags will be distributed. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to use while enjoying the festivities.

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.