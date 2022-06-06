Hughesville Man Arrested After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville, 8-Year-Old and One Adult Flown to Trauma Centers

On Saturday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the area of New Market Road (Rt.6) and Whalen Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Firefighters from Charles County arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision with one vehicle off the roadway and fully engulfed in flames.

Crews reported all occupants were out of the vehicles and requested two helicopters to respond to the victims injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported an 8-year-old child to an area trauma center.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported an adult victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and administered field sobriety testing on the operator of one vehicle. Police placed them in custody on the scene under the suspicion of impaired driving.

The operator, later identified as Jermaine Corteius Goldring, age 40 of Hughesville, MD, currently has charges pending. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Goldring was just recently arrested on May 15, 2022, in Annapolis for driving while impaired. He was charged with the following below for that incident.

OWNER FAILURE TO APPLY TO ADM. FOR REG OF VEH. SUBJECT TO REG.

OWNER FAILURE TO APPLY FOR TITLE CERT. FOR INSTATE VEH.

(STOPPING, PARKING, LEAVING STANDING) VEH. ON HWY. OUTSIDE BUSINESS . RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

(STOPPING, STANDING, PARKING) VEH. IN INTERSECTION

DRIVER USE OF MOTOR VEH. HORN ON HWY. WHEN NOT REASONABLY NECESSARY FOR SAFETY

DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE