Five La Plata Police Officers Receive Class II Commendations

Sergeant Philip Thompson, Corporal John Piersa, Police Officer First Class David Clements, Police Officer First Class Jordan Madison, and Officer Robert Tippett receive Class II Commendations in two separate incidents involving illegal firearms.

On May 9, 2021 (Mother’s Day), multiple units responded to the area of Marvin Gardens for the report of shots fired.

While conducting a perimeter search Sergeant Thompson located an individual matching the description of one of the involved.

Upon the arrival of Officer Robert Tippett, the individual was searched and a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered

A resident’s ring camera captured part of the incident involving multiple shooters. Clearly, those involved were a significant danger to the community.

On August 8, 2021, multiple units responded to Kent Avenue Corridor for the report of an individual brandishing a firearm. While in route to the call, units were made aware the involved individual was now mobile and traveling in a silver sedan.

Corporal John Piersa observed the occupied vehicle and with the assistance of PFC David Clements and PFC Jordan Madison, stopped the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The involved individual was secured without incident. Located within the vehicle were two firearms, a 9mm polymer handgun and an AR-15 assault rifle containing 30 rounds.

