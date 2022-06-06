Maryland’s Spring 2022 Turkey Harvest Sees 8% Increase

Maryland hunters harvested 4,208 wild turkeys during the spring 2022 regular and junior turkey seasons, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported. This year’s harvest was 8% higher than the 2021 harvest and just 2% below the record harvest of 4,303 set in 2020.

“Although certain areas have experienced declines in turkey populations, some regions of the state now hold record-high numbers of turkeys,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The growth of turkey populations in areas such as the Baltimore-Washington corridor provides hunters with exciting new opportunities to get afield where they might not have had success in the past.”

The percentage of juvenile turkeys or “jakes” reported in the harvest was 24%, the highest level since 2011. The increase can be attributed to the Brood X cicada emergence in the summer of 2021 that provided abundant food for newly-hatched turkeys and increased survival of the young birds.

Turkey populations in the central region of the state especially benefited from last summer’s high reproduction. Five counties in the region posted record harvests: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. But counties further west lead the state in total turkey harvest, with Garrett County reporting 436 turkeys, followed by Washington County with 400 and Frederick County with 343.

Youth hunters kicked off the spring turkey season statewide on April 16 with the Junior Turkey Hunt. An additional junior hunting opportunity occurred on April 17 in select counties. In total, junior hunters harvested 286 wild turkeys, accounting for about 7% of the total spring harvest.

Total harvests by county are below:

County 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Allegany 250 278 286 266 282
Anne Arundel 49 74 81 64 85
Baltimore 55 56 65 53 82
Calvert 76 68 82 58 72
Caroline 135 152 180 149 168
Carroll 103 73 93 104 94
Cecil 69 89 94 80 67
Charles 336 348 369 353 334
Dorchester 212 221 211 197 170
Frederick 313 304 348 281 343
Garrett 412 429 387 374 436
Harford 105 124 88 104 91
Howard 36 33 34 35 51
Kent 168 166 206 151 160
Montgomery 149 135 162 154 164
Prince George’s 76 105 109 99 115
Queen Anne’s 115 145 144 120 144
Somerset 145 129 171 180 176
St. Mary’s 191 188 226 187 204
Talbot 80 87 95 80 84
Washington 459 414 439 345 400
Wicomico 139 155 193 181 193
Worcester 188 229 240 295 293
  Statewide 3,861 4,002 4,303 3,910 4,208

