Police Investigating Adult Male Found Deceased in the Potomac River in Coltons Point

June 6, 2022

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 7:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Cather Marine located at 38270 Palmer Road in Coltons Point, for the reported deceased subject in the water.

Fire and rescue personnel located an adult male in the water along the shoreline and confirmed the victim was deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources are actively investigating the incident.

The victims identity will be released once police complete their investigation and notify next of kin.

Updates will be provided when they become available

This entry was posted on June 6, 2022 at 11:24 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.