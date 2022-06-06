Police Investigating Adult Male Found Deceased in the Potomac River in Coltons Point

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 7:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Cather Marine located at 38270 Palmer Road in Coltons Point, for the reported deceased subject in the water.

Fire and rescue personnel located an adult male in the water along the shoreline and confirmed the victim was deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources are actively investigating the incident.

The victims identity will be released once police complete their investigation and notify next of kin.

Updates will be provided when they become available