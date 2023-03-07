UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Guilty of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

UPDATE 3/7/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Kyle Dylan Dishner, 30, of Mechanicsville, entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On June 3, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation on Dishner and the vehicle he was driving. Detectives discovered several plastic bags with hundreds of capsules in the car. Dishner and the passenger were taken into custody, and forensic testing later determined that the capsules contained a mixture, including fentanyl.

State’s Attorney Sterling said, “I’d like to acknowledge the excellence of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit. The comprehensive investigation and tremendous police work prevented this supply of the deadly drug, fentanyl, from being available for purchase and consumption in St. Mary’s County.”

The maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years of incarceration. The defendant is being held without bond pending sentencing, which has been postponed to a later date.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.

6/6/2022: On Friday, June 3, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division executed a search and seizure warrant pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation on Kyle Dylan Dishner, age 29 of Mechanicsville, as well as the vehicle he was operating.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Larissa Grace Cataneo, age 31 of Mechanicsville.

Recovered during the execution of the search warrant was over 126 grams of fentanyl in capsules packaged to indicate distribution, with a street value of $9,000.

Dishner and Cataneo were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotic

CDS: Possession-Large Amount

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana