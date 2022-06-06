Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident in Taco Bell Parking Lot That Killed Woman

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Taco Bell located at 30343 Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported victim trapped underneath of a vehicle.

The 911 caller reported an elderly female in the parking lot was completely underneath of the vehicle and was reportedly not moving.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and pronounced the adult female deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

It is unknown if the victim was struck by her own vehicle, or was struck by another vehicle. Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.