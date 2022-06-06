UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Accident in Charlotte Hall, Victim Identified as 81-Year-Old Mechanicsville Woman

UPDATE 6/7/2022: On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 5:23 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 30343 Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, the driver was pronounced deceased due to sustained injuries and the Sheriff’s Office’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2013 Ford Escape, operated by Doris Marita Thompson, age 81 of Mechanicsville, was parked in front the Taco Bell business. As she was exiting the vehicle, the Ford Escape began to roll backward across the parking lot. Thompson became completely ejected and was run over by the vehicle.

At this time, operator error appears to be the contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it who have not already provided a statement are asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031 or email [email protected]



On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Taco Bell located at 30343 Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported victim trapped underneath of a vehicle.

The 911 caller reported an elderly female in the parking lot was completely underneath of the vehicle and was reportedly not moving.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and pronounced the adult female deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

