UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Find Missing Chesapeake Beach Woman Deceased, Death Investigation Ongoing

UPDATE 6/8/2022: Police announced D’Angelo was located deceased on June 7, 2022.

There are no signs of foul play at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

6/6/2022: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Diane D’Angelo, age 50.

D’Angelo is described as a white female with blue eyes, blonde/strawberry colored hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 90 lbs.

She was last seen in the Chesapeake Beach, area.

Anyone with information in regards to D’Angelo is asked to please contact Detective M. Mudd at [email protected] or at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469

