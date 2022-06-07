Charles County Public Library and Department of Recreation and Parks Partner on New Initiative

The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce a special partnership with Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism to bring the RecPASS as a pilot program to library users for free.

The RecPASS allows for unlimited visits to any drop-in programs at school-based community centers and pools, the Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and is typically available for a fee through Charles County Department of Recreation. However, this new pilot program with the library will make 10 RecPASSes available for checkout at CCPL library locations starting June through August 15.

“This partnership was born out of our goal to strengthen our relationships with Charles County organizations, and what better way to make that happen than by starting with the departments within our County government. RecPASS at the library is the first of many projects we are working with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism to partner on,” said KennethWayne Thompson, Executive Director of the library.

“Our Recreation and Parks programs share a similar mission with the Charles County Public Library with serving the community by providing enriching opportunities outside of school and work time. This is a great opportunity to combine our resources with a broader reach to offer both services to our community. We look forward to continued collaboration and development of new and innovative programs that we can collectively offer together,” said Sam Drury, Chief of Recreation with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism.

Learn more about the RecPASS at the library pilot program by visiting www.ccplonline.org/recpass. For more information on Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism services, facilities, and camps, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com

