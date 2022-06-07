Leonardtown Summer Music Festival Presents Latrice Carr and the N2N Band on June 11, 2022





The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring Latrice Carr and The N2N Band On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

N2N kicks off the evening with a Motown tribute featuring popular tunes from Hitsville USA from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Then Latrice Carr, a local favorite known for sophisticated stylings of a wide genre of music from R&B, jazz, pop, country and more, performs with her full band from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In addition to live music, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from the Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf (the trolley is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. throughout the day), or pull up to the Town’s new slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat. Land lovers, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort.

Join us for an amazing afternoon of music On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf this Saturday. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from June ‘til October 2022 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

