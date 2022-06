On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7300 block of Billingsley Road in Bryans Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its side with both occupants out of the vehicle.

Both occupants signed care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.