St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Hosting Junior Fire Camp – August 8, to August 12, 2022

Junior Fire Camp – Five fun and exciting days learning all about the job of a Firefighter: Water Safety, First Aid, CPR, Rescue Practices and Firefighting.

Challenge yourself, learn teamwork, and make new friends!

From August 8 – 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m. Ages: 5th—8th grade (must be starting 5th-8th grade in 2022/2023) located at the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department

Applications are available here, and WWW.SLVFD.ORG

Dear Parents and/or Guardians,

We are now accepting applications from children that are going into 6th through 8th grade to attend JUNIOR FIRE CAMP. Fire Camp is a local 5-day camp, dedicated to teaching middle school age kids what it is like to be a firefighter. It is a great opportunity for firefighters to help kids build a sense of teamwork and responsibility. FIRE CAMP takes place at St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, located at 200 Calvert Beach Rd, St. Leonard, MD 20685.

In order for any child to attend camp he or she will have to rely on you or another adult for daily transportation.

Hours for Fire Camp are as follows: 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

You will be notified by EMAIL the week of June 30th as to whether your child was accepted or put on a waiting list. If your child is selected to attend, we will be holding a MANDATORY orientation meeting from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on July 12, 2022 to give you further information about Fire Camp.

The mandatory meeting will take place at St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department. In order for your child to attend camp, you must attend the orientation meeting, so please put this date (as well as the dates of Fire Camp, August 8- 12) on your calendar now.

At the orientation meeting, please bring a check for $120.00 per child made out to SLVFD. Please write FIRE CAMP in the ‘for’ line on the check. If you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact Sterling Myers or Michelle Weems at (410) 586-1713 . We look forward to meeting you and having a funfilled week!

Mail or hand deliver your application to:

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department

C/O Fire Camp 2022

200 Calvert Beach Rd

St. Leonard MD, 20685

