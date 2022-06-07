Thomas Stone High School Teacher Flown to Trauma Center After Being Assaulted, Police Investigating

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 1:26 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to Thomas Stone High School located at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported assault involving a teacher.

While responding to the school, First Responders were advised the victim is a 40-year-old female who was thrown into the lockers and lost consciousness.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the teachers injuries and an additional ambulance for a second patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the school and transported the teacher to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Medical personnel told flight medics the victim lost consciousness and could not remember what happened, or remember personal information.

It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

School Resource Officers and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.