No Injuries Reported After Dump Truck Overturns in Bryantown

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Bryantown Road in Bryantown, for the motor vehicle collision involving a large vehicle.

Units arrived on scene to find a single dump truck overturned with its contents spilling into the roadway.

The operator of the truck was uninjured. Citizens assisted with extricating the operator from the vehicle prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Firefighters inspected the truck and discovered both saddle tanks were leaking fuel, along with hydraulic fluid from the dump body also leaking. A damn was established using the dirt from the trucks load to contain the spill.

The Charles County Hazmat Tram responded and began offloading the diesel fuel from both saddle tanks. Once the hazards were secured, a local tow company removed the vehicle and State Highway Administration assisted with cleaning the roadway.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

