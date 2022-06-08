Jennifer Road Detention Center Employee Charged After Committing Sex Offense Against Inmate

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m. officers responded to an alleged sex offense at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

The investigation revealed a Jennifer Road Detention Center employee committed a 4th-degree sex offense against an inmate. Southern District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information about this or other incidents to contact them at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and the employee was arrested.

For information regarding the employment status of the suspect, please contact the Jennifer Road Detention Center at 410-222-7154.

The employee arrested is identified as Joseph Oluwafemi Osiberu, 41-year-old of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.