Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Huntingtown

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Rt.4 and Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with rollover and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one overturned with entrapment.

Firefighters extricated the trapped victim in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area trauma center by ground, and two victims to an area hospital.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

