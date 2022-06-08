Nanjemoy Man Arrested After Stealing Dog and Attempting to Disarm Police Officer

On June 4, 2022, at 1:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of Riverside Run Drive in Indian Head for the report of a theft.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Depaul Carroll, 49, of Nanjemoy, entered the victim’s fenced-in yard and picked up her small dog, and walked away.

The victim observed the suspect carrying her dog and demanded that Carroll return it. After a few minutes, he placed the dog back in the yard – the victim does not know Carroll.

After obtaining information for a report, the officer began walking toward his cruiser when Carroll suddenly approached and tried to grab the officer’s gun from his holster.

The officer reacted quickly preventing him from removing the firearm from the holster and deescalated the situation by taking him to the ground where he was handcuffed and arrested without further incident.

Carroll was charged with burglary, theft, and attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Under 48 hours later on June 6, 2022, a judge released Carroll from the Charles County Detention Center on the condition he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.

