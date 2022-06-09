Gertrude Ethel Hawkins, 82, of Prince Frederick, MD, formerly of Crofton, MD, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2022, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. She was born on October 14, 1939, to the late Melvin and Gertrude Leizear.

She worked for several years at the Hecht Company in Washington DC and at the Giant in West Lanham Hills, MD.

She enjoyed camping at the Goose Bay Marina with her family many years ago. She loved dogs and liked bowling, bingo, ceramics, and softball. She also liked watching football, baseball, and horse races, but her most favorite was when she drove to many of the Nascar Races. She spent her time in her later years making beautiful crocheted blankets for her family and friends. She liked a good work finder book and her solitaire game on her tablet.

On February 5, 1958, she married Robert “Bobby” Hawkins and celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

Gertrude was predeceased by her parents Melvin and Gertrude Leizear; her brother Melvin Leizear, and her sisters Peggy Miller and Lola Ellinger. Gertrude is survived by her children; Sharon Booker (Robert) of Tampa, FL, Barbara Livingston (Chuck) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Deborah Hawkins-Baker of Inwood, WV; her grandchildren Bobby (Maria) Trahan, Shelley, Stacey, Cody (Jackie) Trahan, Samantha Livingston, Michelle (Jeremy) Short, Theresa and Nicholas Baker and her eight (8) great-grandchildren and many beloved grand doggies.

The family will be accepting friends for Gertrude’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the service at 12:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tri-County Animal Shelter.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.