Binh An Ly (Alan), 54 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on May 30, 2022 at home.

He was born on April 18, 1968, in Viet Nam to the late Khoanh Quoc Luong and Ky An Ly.

Binh worked hard as the owner of Elegant Nails and Millennium Nails both in California, MD. He married his lovely wife Hanh Luong in December 2006 and had been married for 15 years. Binh has 4 children Phi, Grace, Josh and Andy Ly. He was a handyman and was always busy working on things that needed to be fixed, either at the salons or around the house. He enjoyed traveling to different places with his family, and his favorite spot was Ocean City, MD. He cherished spending time with his children and taking care of those he loved. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Hanh and his children Phi Ly of Mobile, AL; Grace Ly (Mitchel Steffen) of Sioux Falls, SD, Josh Ly of Mobile, AL and Andy Ly of Lexington Park, MD and his sister Ha Kim Ly, Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his parents Khoanh Quoc Luong and Ky An Ly.

The family will receive friends on Friday June 3, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.,22955 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contribution will be made to the Lexington Park Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

