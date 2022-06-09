Noel Temple Wood, “Tim”

Noel Temple Wood affectionately known as Tim was born on September 24, 1932 in Wisconsin as the oldest son of Noel G. Wood and Elisabeth Temple. Noel “Tim” spent his entire childhood growing up on the road moving from the north, to the west, the east and south due to his father serving in US Army.

1954 Tim graduating from the United States Naval Academy accepting his commission as an Ensign. That same year, Tim married the love of his life Mary Ann. The two of them would set sail on life’s journey together. Seeing the world and raising a beautiful family. Later, they would join Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Lexington Park, Maryland. After nearly 60 years of blissful and holy matrimony, Tim’s beloved Mary, the anchor of his heart passed away in March of 2013.

Tim had an illustrious career in the United States Navy. His assignments ranged from being a professor of Naval Science, Commanding vessels, to even being a diplomatic attaché in Norway. Tim received several accommodations from the United States as well as from the Kingdom of Norway. In 1985 after 31 years of honorable service, Tim retired from the United States Navy as a Captain. After which, He became a Licensed Real Estate agent with Coldwell Bank and later served as the President of the Southern Maryland Board of Realtors.

In Humble submission to God’s perfect will, on May 18, 2022 at the age of 89, while in his home surrounded by his family, God stretched forth his almighty hand, and With peace in his heart Noel Temple Wood transitioned to his heavenly home.

Tim is survived by his devoted children: Michael Davis Wood (Heather) of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Pastor Peter Christian Wood (Michelle) of Lanham, MD, and Karen Elisabeth Hoffman of Hollywood, MD; 8 Grandsons: Michael G. Wood, Jermoni K. Dowd (Doreen), Brian V. Wood, James C. Wood, Harold A. “Buster” Hoffman III, Joshua T. Hoffman (Jenna), Zachary M. Hoffman (Alice) and Lonnell Morris; 7 Great Grandchildren: Anthony J. Wood, Peyton N. Dowd, Carter S. Hoffman, Dillon J. Dowd, Honor G.W. Dowd, James B. Hoffman and Matthew S. Behling. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Husband “Emil Shimilfinny”, Father, Grandfather “Pop Pop” and Great Grandfather was a man of faith, character, dignity, and integrity. Our Patriarch will forever be a flame of excellence in our hearts and his graceful presence will be deeply missed.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 23075 Town Creek Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.