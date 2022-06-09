Harry Herman Wacke, 69, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on May 16, 2022.

Harry was born on December 20, 1952, to the late Lewis and Helen Wacke in Manhattan, NY. After graduating from Franklin K. Lane High School in 1970, he went on to study Police Science/Criminal Justice at the Community College of the Air Force graduating in 1981.

Harry and the love of his life, Rosa Wacke, wed in 1977. They have two children: Jesse Wacke of Lore City, OH, and Crystal Kijesky of La Plata, MD.

He joined the Air Force in 1978, kicking off a twenty-year career in security and logistics. Harry sacrificed personal time and energy to protect and defend our nation. He worked the gate, flight line, and various locations guarding Andrew’s Air Force Base. He loved the K-9 units; though he was never a dog-handler, he would call the working dogs “his puppies.” He would tell tales of different dignitaries and presidents he would guard during his time at Andrews. He would always say “I neither confirm, nor deny” when answering questions and telling stories. He went on a remote tour for a year to Turkey. That is when he “fell off the side of a mountain” and had a conversion. He returned and in 1987, he became a Roman Catholic.

When Harry came back from Turkey, he was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base. Securing the base, also overseeing the armory, before he transferred to Logistics. He was known as the “scrounge.” He had the keen ability to gather and procure whatever the customer needed. He was fondly looked upon as a man to get the job done.

After retiring in 1998, he went on to be a Security Assistant in Montgomery County public schools for twenty years. He assisted at many schools. He especially liked the kids in the middle schools and alternative programs. He felt that if anyone could help a kid in a bad situation, it was him. He would try to help them choose a different path for their life.

His favorite question to ask a stranger was, “What high school did you go to?” This led to many a conversation with former students and families effected by his service in the schools.

Harry spent his time caring for his family, helping others through food basket outreach and playing St. Nicholas, listening and dancing to salsa music, learning more about his Hispanic heritage through various Latin American clubs on Andrews and Bolling AFBs, and watching sports. He was a big fan of the New York Giants, Jets, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, and Islanders. He especially loved to get autographs after games.

He was a Knight of Columbus, always assisting with tootsie roll drives, becoming Grand Knight twice. He would greet others with “Vivat Jesus!”- meaning, Jesus lives. He used his life to be the hands and feet of Christ, serving others. He was a member of the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans.

Harry was predeceased by his parents Lewis and Helen Wacke. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Wacke of Charlotte Hall, MD, and his children, Jesse Wacke of Lore City, OH, and Crystal Kijesky of La Plata, MD. He also has three grandchildren, Helena Kijesky, Anabelle Kijesky and Sarah Kijesky.

Visitation, Funeral Mass, and interment will take place Friday, June 17th.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.:

Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 8402 Brock Bridge Rd., Laurel, MD 20724.

Interment will be held on June 17th at 1:45 p.m. at:

Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s in Hyattsville, MD:

Donate | St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families (stanns.org)

https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/stannscenter

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.