Emilia Marie Santiago, 25,

This world was blessed with the birth of Emilia Marie Santiago on the date of October 19, 1996. Emilia returned to the most capable and loving arms of The Lord on the date of April 25, 2022, at the age of 25.

With a razor sharp wit Em could converse with just about anybody regarding many subjects and always had something to bring to the table. Wise beyond her years she was very well read since childhood. With gusto Emily delved into the many adventures that books had to offer her. Lemony Snicket stories along with classic literary works by William Shakespeare and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle were some of her most cherished reads. Em drew some of her off beat and charming sense of humor from them.

Emily’s love of literature was only one aspect of her vast appreciation for the arts. Em loved art and she was an extremely talented artist. Not realizing that she was only twelve years old at the time the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Ca contacted her and welcomed Em to an art internship. Many of Emily’s loved ones considered her to be an embodiment of artistry itself.

Before graduating from Basset High School in the city of La Puente, Ca, Em found a happy and self expressive home in the high school drama production department. Emily had many fond memories of participating with her fellow classmates and cared very much for her instructors at school. Em enjoyed acting and took great pleasure in every aspect of the production process. Actors Gene Wilder, Robin Williams and Robert Downey, Jr. were among her top inspirations in the thespian realm. Emily was amazed by the life and performances of silver screen legend Charlie Chaplin and was in awe of the portrayal of him by Robert Downey Jr.

Em was immersed into the art of comic books, graphic novels and cartoon animation. She often exalted the works of Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Stan Lee and Hayao Miyazaki. Miyazaki’s work represented the best that Japanese Anime had to offer in her eyes. Not only did she consider the Japanese Animation world a major inspiration, but it also symbolized the profound respect that she had towards Japanese culture. Along with her sketch book It was not uncommon to see Emily with a big bowl of ramen noodles containing exotic toppings that she had precisely prepared. Em had hoped to travel to Japan someday.

Other notable influences to Em are the contributions of Jim Henson, Frank Oz and the artwork of Bob Ross. Music was also an important aspect of her inspirations. Emily spoke highly of the poetry and music by Voltaire, Social Distortion and Melanie Martinez. The title of thee most notable of musical inspirations would have to go to Johnny Cash. Em loved Johnny Cash. Johnny’s music was always there for her throughout some of the more difficult times in her life as well as the good.

Emily enjoyed working as a teacher’s assistant in a ‘before and after’ school program for kids in the Saint Mary’s School District in Maryland. Em loved to help with teaching and tutoring. She was a wonderful help to her little sister Isabel and her young cousin Thomas.

Em loved her family and friends very much. Emily is very loved and has been an inspiration to her friends and family throughout the years. We love you forever Em.

Services are private.

