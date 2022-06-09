Freida Kay Dixon, 67 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on May 23, 2022 at her residence with her loving family at her side.

She was born on September 26, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD to the late J.T. West and Geneva Presley Farrell of Avenue, MD.

Freida was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She successfully completed the CETA Program (a secretarial program) at Charles County Community College (now known as the Community College of Southern Maryland). She was employed for over 25 dedicated years as a Library Technician for DynCorp at the Naval Test Pilot Center, Patuxent River until her retirement. She was detail oriented and kept meticulous records. On August 26, 1980, she married her beloved husband, Clayton Timothy Dixon in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 41 wonderful years of marriage.

She was a delicious home cook and was known for her southern style biscuits and gravy. She and her husband enjoyed taking trips together, especially to Niagara Falls and the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren, whom she enjoyed spending her time with.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is also survived by her children, Heather Rozella Bellosi (Marco, Jr.) of Owings, MD and Clayton Timothy “Timmy” Dixon, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; her sisters, Judy Wilson (John) of Leonardtown, MD and Kathy Quade Bell (Johnny) of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren: Marco Bellosi III, Devin Johnson, Joshua Bellosi, Daniel Bellosi, Camryn Dixon, James Bellosi, and Matthew Bellosi; and her dog, Alice and many extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jessica Bionacci, her sister, Debbie Hall and her dog, Sophie.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor George Green at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Marco Bellosi, Jr., Devin Johnson, Johnny Bell, Marco Bellosi III, Chris Johnson, and Timmy Clayton, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Gary Quade, Jr., Joshua Bellosi, Daniel Bellosi, James Bellosi, and Matthew Bellosi.

Memorial contributions may be made to the (NIMH) National Institute of Mental Health, Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.