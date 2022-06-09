Joanne Beth Cousins, loving wife and mother of three children, grandmother to seven grandchildren, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 69.

Joanne was born on March 14th, 1953 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Donald and Gladys Hoglund. After graduating from Lakeville High School, in 1971, she began her career as a bank customer representative. On December 18th, 1971 she married her High School sweetheart and the love of her life, Dwight Lee Cousins and together they raised a daughter, Jennifer and two sons, Christopher and David.

Joanne followed her husband throughout his 30-year Naval Aviation career, traveling with him to many foreign ports, as well as a duty assignment in Japan. While forward deployed in Japan, as the Commanding Officer’s Wife, she led the Squadron Wives Club, looking after all of the younger Squadron wives while their husbands were deployed. She was well known and loved for her kindness, her infectious smile and loving compassion.

Joanne was preceded in death by her father Donald and her mother Gladys. She is survived by her husband, Dwight, her two sisters Judy Gallup and Joyce Hoglund, her children Jennifer Livesey with her husband, Kevin, Christopher Cousins, and David Cousins, and her seven wonderful grandchildren, Hailey Livesey, Sarah Livesey, Noelle Cousins, Avery Cousins, Ace Cousins, Kennedy Ann Cousins and Garrett Cousins.

The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s Neuro Intensive Care Unit for their professional and loving care.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service, which will be held on June 11th, 2022 at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Donations can be made by phone at 1-877-247-2426, by check mailed to “Attn: Donations, 1 Billy Graham Parkway Charlotte, NC 28201-0001”, or online at https://billygraham.org/give/give-online.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.