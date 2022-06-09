Florence Ann Michalski, 89 of Arnold, MD (formerly of Leonardtown, MD) passed away on May 23, 2022.

She was born on December 5, 1932 in Eastern Baltimore County, Dundalk, MD to the late Richard B. Lelonek and Elizabeth A. Glogowski.

Flo was born and raised in Dundalk, MD. She married Michael Michalski, the love of her life, in 1964. They travelled often with his jobs to many places, but her favorite was near home, Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. She loved to read, and enjoyed classical music and opera, with season tickets to the Kennedy Center. She loved just as much traveling from Leonardtown to Annapolis for high school concerts, and later Bucknell University for recitals and other performances featuring family members. She treasured her family, including her many nieces and nephews, great and even great-great nieces and nephews. She lovingly doted on them and was so generous, thoughtfully sending cards on every holiday and remembering everyone’s birthday. Her home was full of their pictures, and her room in these last few years was decorated with photos and cards from them and drawings from the little ones. She was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Her faith was important to her, and she prayed the rosary so often that she wore out several. She enjoyed going to the local church dinners around St. Mary’s County.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Victoria Taffe, Richard Lelonek, Susan Hubbe, Margaret McDowell, Robert Lelonek (Karen), Sharon Siegal (Michael) and Roger Crane (Stephany); and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Walter Michalski and siblings: Dorothy Crane, Richard Lelonek, Frances Lelonek, and Robert Lelonek.

Family will receive friends on Friday May 27, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 11:00 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22880 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.