Clyde Joseph Copsey passed away peacefully at home in White Plains, MD on May 26, 2022, he was 88 years old. Clyde was born on October 13, 1933, in Horse Landing, MD to the late Solomon Copsey and Carrie Mae Tippett. After losing his father at age 8, his mother remarried Elmer Buckler, he was raised on a farm in Mechanicsville, MD. Clyde moved to Iowa at 17, where he lived with relatives and worked until he responded to the “draft” at age 20. He served in the Army for 2 years. Clyde returned to Maryland at the age of 24 to marry Shirley Ann Miedzinski of Hollywood, MD. Clyde was a proprietor of several businesses, including the Sunoco Station in LaPlata, MD, and Valley Tire Center in Prescott Valley, AZ. Clyde greatly enjoyed playing music with his band “Clyde Copsey and the Rhythm Masters” and “Country Gold”. A man of faith and prayer, Clyde served as a Eucharistic Minister for the Catholic Church for 26 years, he also visited the sick and homebound to offer Communion. He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed!

In addition to his parents, Clyde was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Ann Miedzinski, and survived their 4 children: Joseph Ronald “Ronnie” Copsey (JoAnn Virginia) of Glasva, MD; Linda Ann Copsey Quade (Junior) of White Plains, MD; David Timothy Copsey (Patricia Ann) of Mechanicsville, MD; and James Clyde Copsey of White Plains, MD; Seven Grandchildren and Twelve Great Grandchildren.

Clyde was also predeceased by his brothers, Clements Copsey, Lawrence Copsey, and Elmer “Bucky” Buckler. Clyde also survived his sisters: Christine Morgan; Jeannie Mae Ford and brothers: Oscar Buckler; and Robert Buckler.

The family will receive friends for Clyde’s visitation on Tuesday, June 7th from 6 pm to 8 pm (Prayers at 7 pm) at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 am at St. Ignatius Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677, with Reverend Thomas Clifford, S.J. officiating. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers: Clyde “C. J.” Copsey, Robert (Ham) Copsey, Brian Copsey, Jeffrey Copsey, Joshua Copsey, Kenny Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers: Trevor Hammett, Tyson Copsey and Chase James Copsey.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.