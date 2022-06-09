Harold Stephen Brukardt, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on November 17, 1952, to the late Harold Arthur Brukardt and Marie May (Gayon), in Miami, FL.

He moved to Maryland at age thirteen (13), where he would meet the love of his life, Kathryn Loretta Smith. They were married for forty-five (45) wonderful years and welcomed one son, Chris.

Harold loved welding, so much so, that he made a career out of it. He worked for many years at Brandywine Heavy Truck and Equipment. They became an extended family and he enjoyed working on the heavy equipment and trucks. He also worked for Regal Construction Co., W & W Fabrication, and Alvenex. He enjoyed camping, muscle cars, and watching Star Trek with his faithful dog, Heidi. He was a loving husband and father, with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by all that knew who his generous spirit.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Loretta (Smith) Brukardt of Hollywood, MD; son, Christopher Stephen Brukardt of Hollywood, MD; siblings, Sherrie Gayon “Barney” of Welcome, MD; Susie Welch “Marty” of Saint Augustine, FL; Tami Faunce “JR” of Saint Augustine, FL; Denise Guy “Ricky” of Mechanicsville, MD and his many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Harold Brukardt and Marie May Long “Gayon”; his sister, Millie Ann Roundes of Menominee, MI and step-father, Thomas R. Long, and three devoted dogs, Candy, Dusty, and Buttons.

The family will be accepting friends for Harold’s Life Celebration Memorial on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with his Memorial Service starting at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Deacon Joseph Lloyd of the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, Maryland. Interment will be private.

Pallbearers will be Henry Meinhardt, Steve Cross, Jeff Gayon, Nathan Welch, and Christopher Brukardt.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation is made to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association in Harold’s name.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.