Mary Ann Bean, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at her home on June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born August 27, 1947, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Hammett and Mary Catherine Stone (Hill).Mary Ann was the first of six children and grew up on Little Snow Hill Farm in Park Hall, MD. She was part of the last graduating class of St. Michael’s High School in 1965. Shortly after graduation, she met what would be the love of her life, Paul Bean of California, MD. The two got married April 8, 1967, at St. Michael’s Church and spent the next 55 years together raising family and creating so many memories together.Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mother while her three boys were in school and worked endlessly in her garden, flower beds, and family farms to ensure all three knew the value of hard work and family. Values that will be forever engrained in all three. Once the boys were out of the house, she worked at the Circuit Court in Leonardtown, MD and retired in 2005 with 15 years of service. She also volunteered countless hours at numerous organizations throughout her life including Birthright/Care Net Pregnancy Center, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Vacation Bible School, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother Raymond M. Stone of St. Mary’s City, MD and her in-laws John and Elizabeth Bean of California, MD. She is survived by her husband Paul, her sons Tony (Karen) of Waldorf, MD, Steve (Linda) of Mechanicsville, MD, Tommy (Shelly) of Clements, MD, (8) grandchildren, (2) great-grandchildren, siblings Ernie (Kathy) Stone of Marion, IN, Joyce Bean of St. Mary’s City, MD, Teresa Wood of St. Inigoes, MD, Betty Lynn (Tom) Klug of Park Hall, MD, John (Dee) Stone of Park Hall, MD, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts and Uncles.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Church Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be Chuck Wood, Kevin Wood, Jimmy Stone, Rickey Wallace, PJ Bean, and Allen Raley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Mary Ann’s behalf to: Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern MD- 25484 Point Lookout Rd Leonardtown, MD 20650, Helping Hands Food Pantry 28291 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 527 Leonardtown, MD 20650.