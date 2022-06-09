James Walter Norris Sr. “Chally” passed away on June 6, 2022, at his home in Leonardtown. He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Lucille Williams “Betty”, whom he married on April 24, 1964. He is also predeceased by his parents Woodrow Wilson and Agnes Teresa Norris, his in-laws James Clark and Ellen Dora Williams, and his brother Robert Lee Norris. James is survived by his sons James Walter “Wally” (Jackie) and Joseph Allen “Joey “(Nancy), three grandchildren Jake, Madison, and Lucas Norris. Chally is also survived by his siblings Margaret Ann Pruitt, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Bean (John), and Woodrow Wilson (Woody) Norris Jr. (Jill), his in-laws Jimmy (Tina), Ellen Ball, Janice Hammett (Wayne), Gary (Cathy), Jenny Williams, Susan Redmond (Johnny), Joseph (Rebecca), Mary Garner (Boots), Jack (June), Jackie Mays (Mike), Patricia Howes (Randy), Ronnie (Kathy), and Karen Bailey (John), as well as countless nephews, nieces, and many cousins throughout the county.

Chally was retired from his work as a carpenter. He was a hardworking man and loved working with his hands. He made cedar furniture, bird houses, and was always tinkering with the project for the day. When not working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady’s at Medley’s Neck Catholic Cemetery Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingely-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.