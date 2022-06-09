Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Possession of Fentanyl

June 9, 2022
Christopher Michael Shaner, 30 of Chesapeake Beach

On June 5, 2022, Deputy Aranda of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a vehicle’s equipment violation.

Upon making contact with the driver, Christopher Michael Shaner, 30 of Chesapeake Beach, Deputy Aranda observed a broken piece of a pill container in the lap of the driver. Shaner gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle.

A vehicle search revealed a capsule with a white powdery residue, a rolled-up $20 bill with a white powdery residue, and a prescription bottle with a white powdery residue all of which contained suspected Fentanyl.

Shaner was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

