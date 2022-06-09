Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Possession of Fentanyl

On June 5, 2022, Deputy Aranda of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a vehicle’s equipment violation.

Upon making contact with the driver, Christopher Michael Shaner, 30 of Chesapeake Beach, Deputy Aranda observed a broken piece of a pill container in the lap of the driver. Shaner gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle.

A vehicle search revealed a capsule with a white powdery residue, a rolled-up $20 bill with a white powdery residue, and a prescription bottle with a white powdery residue all of which contained suspected Fentanyl.

Shaner was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

