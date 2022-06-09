Charles County Board of Education Meeting Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., in La Plata

The Board of Education’s next regular meeting is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. The Board will meet in person at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey Building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

Public forum for this meeting will be held in a hybrid format of both in-person and virtual speakers. Preregistration is required for any speaker who wants to provide comments virtually. Virtual speakers must register by 4 p.m. Monday, June 13. Click here to register for virtual public forum. Late virtual registrations will not be accepted.

Any public forum speaker interested in providing comments to the Board in person should register on Tuesday by 6 p.m. A sign-up sheet for in-person speakers will be located outside of the boardroom.

The following is a tentative meeting agenda and subject to change.



– 12 p.m.

Call to order – 1 p.m.

Contract signing for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and (AFSCME)

Contract signing for Education Association of Charles County (EACC)

State Recognition of Students

Superintendent’s update

Reports of officers/boards/committees

Board Member correspondence

Education Association of Charles County (EACC) update

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) update

Professional Learning Team Development information

Leads grant information

Daily/Hourly Tuition and Wage rates for FY2023 report

FY2023 Budget report

Project status update

Unfinished business

New business and future agenda items

New business

Future agenda items

Recognition – 4:30 p.m.

Ruth Ann Hall Scholarship Awards

Resolutions Inclusion and Diversity Month – Kimberly Hairston, director of equity and diversity Outstanding Vice Principal of the Year awards program – Tammika Little, vice principal, Henry E. Lackey High School Outstanding support staff awards



Public forum – 6 p.m.

Virtual speakers must preregister by 4 p.m. Monday, June 13

In-person speakers can sign up on site by 6 p.m. the day of the Board meeting

Action Items

Minutes

Personnel

Daily/Hourly Tuition and Wage rates for FY2023

FY2023 Budget

Policies: 1314;3430; 3533.1; 5127; 6212.4; 6425; 6462; 9350

Educational Facilities Master Plan

Adjournment

