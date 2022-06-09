Governor Hogan Announces $7.5 Million in Accountability Resources Grant Funding Available Through Re-Fund the Police Initiative

Governor Larry Hogan announced that $7.5 million in new funding is now available under the Police Accountability, Community, and Transparency (PACT) grant as part of his Re-Fund the Police Initiative.

Administered by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, this funding will help provide more body cameras, de-escalation training, and other critical tools to enhance community relationship building.

“This critical investment in public safety supports officers and law enforcement agencies by offering protection and increasing capacity to build trust in the communities they serve,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue to provide this much-needed support through our Re-Fund The Police Initiative as we work together to make our communities safer and stronger.”



As part of the $24 million Accountability Resources Fund, the PACT grant supports law enforcement agencies across the state in developing effective accountability procedures while enhancing community relations and transparency. Funds are intended to increase safety and training for law enforcement, to promote safe communities, and to encourage engagement between law enforcement and the community.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Kunle Adeyemo, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “This initiative and funding represents exactly the kind of resources, tools and supportive strategies that serve our mission to build a safer Maryland.”

Earlier this year, Governor Hogan announced the expansion of his Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a three-year, $500 million investment in increased support for law enforcement, and for increased crime control and victim protection services across the state.

Local and state law enforcement agencies may apply for PACT funding until June 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. Additional PACT funding will be made available over the next three years. Funding details, including how to apply, are available within the PACT Notice of Funding Availability.