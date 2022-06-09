Calvert County Government Announces Juneteenth Holiday Schedule – Monday, June 20, 2022

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. In addition:



The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Monday, June 20 with normal operating hours.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on Monday, June 20.

Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, June 20. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

There will be no county bus service on Monday, June 20. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, June 20 .

Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, June 20, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, June 20.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, June 20. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed on Monday, June 20.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, June 20, with normal hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, June 20.

Cove Point Pool will be open Monday, June 20 from noon to 5:45 p.m.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, June 20.