Calvert County Government Announces Juneteenth Holiday Schedule – Monday, June 20, 2022

June 9, 2022

GettyImages-1399522340 (1)The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. In addition:

  • The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.
  • The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Monday, June 20 with normal operating hours.
  • The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on Monday, June 20.
  • Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, June 20. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, June 21.
  • There will be no county bus service on Monday, June 20. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, June 21.
  • The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, June 20.
  • Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, June 20, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.
  • The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, June 20.
  • The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, June 20. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.
  • All community centers will be closed on Monday, June 20.
  • All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.
  • Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, June 20, with normal hours.
  • Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.
  • Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, June 20.
  • Cove Point Pool will be open Monday, June 20 from noon to 5:45 p.m.
  • Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, June 20.

