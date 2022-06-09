Three La Plata Police Officers Receive Community Engagement Awards

Lieutenant Payne was honored for leading LPPD’s efforts in collecting over 1,000 toys for residents of Calvert City, Kentucky, after its historic and devastating tornado. On December 15, 2021, the agency determined it would conduct a toy drive for the tornado victims.

After agency employees collected over 1,000 toys, games, and pieces of sports equipment Lt. Payne and Sergeant Jason Posey drove a large rental truck to Calvert City, Kentucky. The toys were dropped off at a local house of worship (delivery center) on December 21, 2021. Hundreds of children/youths who had lost most of their belongings were able to have a holiday gift.

Sergeant Plater was honored for once again leading LPPD’s Stuff a Squad Car program. The Stuff a Squad Car program collects food items for LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. Summer Meals Plus Program. Sgt. Plater’s 2021 efforts collected enough food items for approximately 1,800 lunches.

Sergeant Fields was honored for his ongoing community policing efforts. Those efforts include arranging Coffee with a Cop meetings, youth bike rodeos, assisting at community cleanup events, and many other ongoing community policing efforts.

LPPD salutes these three officers as community difference makers.

