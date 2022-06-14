UPDATE: Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Brutal Assault on Senior Citizen in Beltsville

UPDATE 6/12/2022: Prince George’s County Police investigators identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a recent assault on a senior citizen in Beltsville. The suspects are 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington and 44-year-old Christina Felder of Beltsville.

The victim, a man in his 80s, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Through various investigative techniques, to include information from the public, the suspects were identified. Investigators then obtained warrants for their arrests. The PGPD’s fugitive unit located the suspects in a Howard County hotel on Friday.

The preliminary investigation suggests Felder and the victim got into a dispute that turned physical over damage to Felder’s car potentially caused by the victim when he opened his car door.

Felder then called Wright to the scene. When Wright arrived, he assaulted the victim. The suspects are in a relationship.

Wright is charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. Felder is also charged with first and second degree assault and the soliticiation of assult in the second degree.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.



Detectives today released video of a brutal assault on a senior citizen in Beltsville. Investigators are urging the community to provide information to help identify and locate the suspect.

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the PGPD was notified of an assault in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road.

The victim, a man in his 80s, suffered critical injuries. The assault was captured on surveillance video. On the video, the suspect is seen repeatedly striking the victim. The suspect fled the area in the pictured white pickup truck.

The preliminary investigation suggests the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a car parked in the lot.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us,” said Major Jason Fisher, Commander Beltsville Division.

