Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Gwynn Park High School Student and Recover Loaded Gun and Drugs

June 10, 2022

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a student at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine for bringing a loaded gun onto school property.

The 17-year-old student is charged as an adult.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a staff member located the gun in the nurse’s office bathroom shortly after the student exited the bathroom.

School officials notified the School Resource Officer who recovered the weapon. Marijuana was also recovered from the arrested student’s bookbag.

He is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person and a drug-related charge.

 

This entry was posted on June 10, 2022 at 2:58 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.