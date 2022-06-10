Charles County Detention Center Receives Perfect Score During Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards Audit

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) achieved a 100 percent compliance rating, marked with excellence, during an audit conducted by the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) in January.

The MCCS created standards to ensure correctional facilities in Maryland operate as safely, efficiently and professionally as possible. Representatives from MCCS conduct audits of each correctional facility in Maryland every three years to determine whether the facility meets the more than 100 standards of professional excellence. In 2001, the Charles County Detention Center became the first agency in the state to achieve a perfect score during an audit and has since continued to strive for that standard of excellence.

During the 2022 audit, the CCDC was found to be 100% in compliance with State standards and was presented with a Recognition of Achievement Award. The commission noted in its report that this was the 6th time the CCDC achieved a 100% on its compliance audit. This achievement was notable given the many challenges over the past two years in managing risks of the pandemic.



MCCS auditors examine all aspects of the CCDC, including security and emergency plans, to ensure the working environment for employees and the living environment for inmates is satisfactory. To meet the standards, employees must keep accurate and detailed records of every inmate, including how they are classified, whether they require special diets, their hygiene items, all mail they receive, their financial accounts, their visitors, the religious and education services they use, disciplinary hearings, and when, where and why they are transported. In addition, auditors review all operating records to ensure mandated rules are met. This includes training for all employees and yearly visits by the Charles County Health Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health office. CCDC staff must also keep a strict inventory of every key, pair of handcuffs, and tool within the facility.

The CCDC is commanded by Director Brandon Foster, and the Standards Section is commanded by Lt. Richard Hulvey, who is responsible for handling all internal and external inspections of the facility, reviewing all paperwork, and ensuring compliance of the Corrections Division Policy and Procedure Manual to guarantee it is operating according to the standards set forth by the MCCS. “This achievement of a 100 percent compliance rating is a direct reflection of the diligence and professionalism of each and every one of our Correctional Officers and staff,” said Director Foster. “I am very proud of everyone on our team and their dedication.”

“The Corrections Division has one of the toughest jobs in the agency,” said Sheriff Berry. “To achieve a perfect score while managing the custody and security of inmates as well as offering a variety of programs to help inmates is an outstanding accomplishment and testament to their passion for their work.”

