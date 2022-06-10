Police Recover Knife and Stun Gun from Thomas Stone High School Student

June 10, 2022

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School was advised that a student was in possession of a knife and a stun gun, which were recovered.

The school resource officer is conducting an investigation and, upon completion, will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0452. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.




This entry was posted on June 10, 2022 at 3:19 am and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.