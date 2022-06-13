Police Investigating Possible Drowning at Waldorf Hotel, Victim Transported to Hospital with CPR in Progress

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf, for the reported drowning.

Police arrived on the scene and found an unknown aged male unconscious in a hot tub. Officers pulled the victim from the water and started life-saving measures.

Emergency medical personnel transported the male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The victims wife reported he left the hotel room at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.