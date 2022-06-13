Charles County Police Investigating Woman’s Death After Being Found in Waldorf Parking Lot

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Hooters located at 3600 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the check the welfare/unknown medical call.

The 911 caller was a passerby and reported a female was laying between the Hooters / Super 8 Motel parking lots and advised they were unsure if the victim was breathing, the 911 caller then hung up on the Emergency Communications call taker before further information was gathered.

First Responders arrived on the scene and found the unknown aged victim unconscious and not breathing, crews started life-saving measures where emergency medical personnel later pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Police, and the Chief Medical Examiner Office responded and are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.