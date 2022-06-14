Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Being Impaled from Bicycle Accident on Three Notch Trail in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 38900 block of Reeves Road in Mechanicsville, for the traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller reported an adult female had injuries after a bicycle crash on the Three Notch Trail.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville responded and found the victim with injuries and an impalement from the crash.

Personnel extricated the victim in approximately 15 minutes and requested a helicopter for her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

