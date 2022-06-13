Police and Maryland Center for Missing Children Issue Alert for Breyanna Streeter, 15-Year-Old of Prince George’s County, MD

Breyanna Streeter – Missing Since June 5, 2022, from – Brandywine area in Prince George’s County, MD.

Streeter is 15-years-old, white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, 5’2″and 135 lbs.

Breyanna has long, strawberry blonde hair and wears black rimmed eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a white polo shirt, tan pants, and maroon Jordan sneakers.

Breyanna may be in the company of an adult male companion, and may attempt to travel to the North Carolina area. Breyanna may be in need of medical attention

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information on Ms. Streeter’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 301-699-2601 or 911., or also notify the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 703-224-2150.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

