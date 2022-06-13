Detectives Seeking Identities of Suspects Wanted for Triple Shooting at Temple Hills Mall





Prince George’s County Police investigators released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in a shooting at The Shops at Iverson on Friday. Both suspects fled the scene following the shooting where three people were injured.

Two of the victims have been treated and released. One victim remains hospitalized. At this time, that victim is in critical but stable condition. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., PGPD officers working a secondary employment assignment at the mall in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue heard the sound of gunshots and immediately responded to the scene near a mall entrance.

The three victims were located suffering gunshots wounds and were transported to the hospital. The victims are all adults – one male and two females.

Investigators located surveillance video which shows as the two suspects leave the mall entrance, one of them opens fire. Investigators continue to work to determine whether this was a random act or if any of the victims was the intended target.

Anyone with information on this case or the identities of the suspects is urged to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0028193.

