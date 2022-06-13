Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Offer Public Open Houses for Juneteenth Weekend at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will be offering free special Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden, during Juneteenth Weekend, Saturday, June 18, 2022; Sunday, June 19, 2022; and Monday, June 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history.

Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history and its importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century.



“The Division is pleased to open the Drayden African American Schoolhouse during Juneteenth Weekend for our community to learn more about this important piece of our county’s African American history,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We further appreciate the continuing support of the volunteers who staff it for us, most of whom are members of the UCAC.”

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden School site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.

