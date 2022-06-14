UPDATE – AUDIO Provided: Murder Suspect Captured by Police in Dunkirk

UPDATE @ 4:38 a.m., On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 2:37 a.m., a 911 caller passing through the area reported a black male wearing pink pants in the parking lot of the BP located at 10855 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk (located just 2 miles away from the murder scene on Lakeside Court in Dunkirk.)

Officers arrived on scene in under 1 minute and spoke with witnesses who advised the suspect fled on foot Northbound.

Police utilized a K9 unit and performed a track which lead officers to the suspect who fled into the nearby wooded area behind the BP gas station/ car wash.

Officers located, and placed Yancey into custody at 2:43 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies including the Prince George’s County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police / MSP Aviation Division, and citizens of Calvert County provided assistance in the search.

Updates and charged will be added when they become available.



., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies located and apprehended murder suspect Terrence Kenneth Yancey, age 22, wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred June 13, 2022 in Dunkirk, MD.

UPDATE @ 11:30 p.m., All Calvert County residents in the area of Lyons Creek Road / Crown Drive, Longleaf Lane, Route 4, in the Dunkirk area should remains indoors and lock all doors and windows.

One resident witnessed an unknown subject in his back yard and fired a weapon 1 time. The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Route 4.

Multiple police helicopters, an armored vehicle with a tactical team and K9 units have a perimeter setup and are actively searching the area. Nearby roadways are closed and roadblocks have been set up.



On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 3:35 a.m., 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Their identity will be released at a later time.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at [email protected] or (410) 535-200 ext. 2765

