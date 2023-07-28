UPDATE: Washington D.C. Man Sentenced to 18-Years for Voluntary Manslaughter After Shooting 20-Year-Old Dunkirk Man Multiple Times

On July 28, 2023, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 23, of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 18 years of active incarceration for his role in the shooting death of Tyree Richardson. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

In April, Yancey was convicted by a Calvert County jury of voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations. The evidence revealed that Yancey shot Mr. Richardson multiple times after Richardson had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend to attempt a reconciliation.

Because manslaughter is a crime of violence, Yancey will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.



Court documents identified the murder victim as Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 911 call was made from a residence in Dunkirk, and the call stated an unknown suspect shot someone in the neck and the suspect ran out of the house.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 3:40 a.m.

On the morning of the murder, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington DC, was lying in bed at a residence on Lakeside Court in Dunkirk with a female who lives at the residence, when the female said she was awaken with the sound of gunshots in her room and saw Terrance Kenneth Yancey shooting Tyree Tashawn Richardson.

The witness stated, “she saw the flash from the muzzle and watched as Richardson crumpled to the floor”, she said she yelled at Yancey to stop shooting because she recognized Richardson.

The witness told police the victim was the father of her child and had knowledge of the passcode to enter the home.

When asked about knowing if Yancey had a gun prior to the murder, the witness told police, “No, but I should have. He always has a gun on him and had multiple gun related charges in the past”.

After the murder Yancey fled the residence on foot.

UPDATE 6/14/2022 @ 4:38 a.m.: On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 2:37 a.m., a 911 caller passing through the area reported a black male wearing pink pants in the parking lot of the BP located at 10855 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk (located just 2 miles away from the murder scene on Lakeside Court in Dunkirk.)

Officers arrived on scene in under 1 minute and spoke with witnesses who advised the suspect fled on foot Northbound.

Police utilized a K9 unit and performed a track which led officers to the suspect who fled into the nearby wooded area behind the BP gas station/car wash.

Officers located, and placed Yancey into custody at 2:43 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies including the Prince George’s County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police / MSP Aviation Division, and citizens of Calvert County aided in the search.

Updates and charged will be added when they become available.





