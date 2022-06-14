Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $13.5 Million for FY2023

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state.
This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating public. The fund is primarily derived from the one time 5% excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax.
The Waterway Improvement Fund primarily is used toward the construction and maintenance of more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as acquisition of icebreaking and rescue vessels.
Applications are reviewed and projects selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, then evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public.
DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.
Projects funded in Fiscal Year 2023:
Anne Arundel County
Podickory Creek, Annapolis
Dredging
$325,000
Mill Creek, Arnold
Dredging
$362,500
South County Dredge Material Beneficial Use Site, Deale
$250,000
Baltimore County
Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department
Primary rescue boat and motor replacement
$12,500
Bowleys Quarters Community Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River
Fire boat replacement project
$50,000
Gunpowder Falls State Park, Dundee Creek Marina
Dredged material placement rehabilitation
$200,00
Baltimore City
Baltimore City Fire Department
Fire rescue boat replacement, dive rescue team
$23,000
Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Fuel tank installation
$250,000
Marina parking lot restoration
$75,000
Martinak State Park
Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering
$200,000
Cecil County
Town of Charlestown
Dredging project engineering
$100,000
Dorchester County
Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head
Bulkhead and parking lot
$150,000
City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp
Jetty Repairs
$250,000
City of Cambridge Municipal Marina
Floating breakwater maintenance
$95,000
Harford County
Mariner Point Park, Joppa
Parking lot resurfacing
$200,000
Kent County
Betterton Fire Company
Purchase of fire/rescue boat
$50,000
Prince George’s County
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, Largo
Water safety rescue and resource enhancements
$15,000
Queen Anne’s County
Centreville Landing
Boat ramp replacement
$250,000
Deep Landing Boat Ramp
Boating facility renovations
$250,000
Kent Narrows – Chester River, northern approach channel
Dredging
$1 million
Love Point State Park
Facility improvements project
$800,000
Matapeake Landing
Boat ramp replacement
$250,000
Matapeake Marine Terminal
Access channel dredging
$100,000
Town of Queenstown
Queenstown Creek channel dredging – Phase I
$100,000
Queen Anne’s County
Hydraulic boat trailer
$150,000
Somerset County
Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield
Bulkhead replacement and marina site improvements – Phase 3
$3 million
Webster Cove Marina, Mt. Vernon
Marina improvements
$150,000
St. Mary’s County
Point Lookout State Park
Boat ramps and pier replacement
$500,000
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Emergency response raft equipment
$50,000
St. George Creek
Maintenance dredge and beneficial use at Piney Point
$540,000
Talbot County
Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb
Redecking
$30,000
Windy Hill Landing, Trappe
Redecking
$10,000
Wye Landing, Wye Mills
Repaving
$65,000
Washington County
Potomac Valley Fire Company, Sharpsburg
Rescue boat
$17,550
Town of Williamsport
New boat ramp engineering
$70,000
Wicomico County
Cedar Hill Landing, Bivalve
Expansion of existing Wicomico County dredged material placement site
$750,000
Nanticoke Harbor
Dredging
$50,000
Worcester County
South Point Landing, Berlin
Boat ramp restoration. Assateague side
$250,000
Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn and Shad Landings
Boat ramp replacement and comfort station improvements
$1.2 million
Snow Hill Public Landing
Retaining wall/rip rap engineering
$50,000
Statewide
Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging
$679,213
State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants
$250,000
Maryland Pumpout Grant Program
$145,237
Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)
$125,000
General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities
$60,000