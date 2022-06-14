Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $13.5 Million for FY2023

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state.

This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund has been an extremely valuable program for 56 years,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Without it, we would not be able to invest in these essential boating projects in partnership with our counties, waterfront communities, and waterway users.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating public. The fund is primarily derived from the one time 5% excise tax paid to the state when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax.

The Waterway Improvement Fund primarily is used toward the construction and maintenance of more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as acquisition of icebreaking and rescue vessels.

Applications are reviewed and projects selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, then evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public.

DNR will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.



Projects funded in Fiscal Year 2023:

Anne Arundel County

Podickory Creek, Annapolis

Dredging

$325,000

Mill Creek, Arnold

Dredging

$362,500

South County Dredge Material Beneficial Use Site, Deale

$250,000

Baltimore County

Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department

Primary rescue boat and motor replacement

$12,500

Bowleys Quarters Community Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River

Fire boat replacement project

$50,000

Gunpowder Falls State Park, Dundee Creek Marina

Dredged material placement rehabilitation

$200,00

Baltimore City

Baltimore City Fire Department

Fire rescue boat replacement, dive rescue team

$23,000

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston

Fuel tank installation

$250,000

Marina parking lot restoration

$75,000

Martinak State Park

Dredged material placement rehabilitation engineering

$200,000

Cecil County

Town of Charlestown

Dredging project engineering

$100,000

Dorchester County

Crocheron Wharf, Bishops Head

Bulkhead and parking lot

$150,000

City of Cambridge, Franklin Street Boat Ramp

Jetty Repairs

$250,000

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina

Floating breakwater maintenance

$95,000

Harford County

Mariner Point Park, Joppa

Parking lot resurfacing

$200,000

Kent County

Betterton Fire Company

Purchase of fire/rescue boat

$50,000

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, Largo

Water safety rescue and resource enhancements

$15,000

Queen Anne’s County

Centreville Landing

Boat ramp replacement

$250,000

Deep Landing Boat Ramp

Boating facility renovations

$250,000

Kent Narrows – Chester River, northern approach channel

Dredging

$1 million

Love Point State Park

Facility improvements project

$800,000

Matapeake Landing

Boat ramp replacement

$250,000

Matapeake Marine Terminal

Access channel dredging

$100,000

Town of Queenstown

Queenstown Creek channel dredging – Phase I

$100,000

Queen Anne’s County

Hydraulic boat trailer

$150,000

Somerset County

Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield

Bulkhead replacement and marina site improvements – Phase 3

$3 million

Webster Cove Marina, Mt. Vernon

Marina improvements

$150,000

St. Mary’s County

Point Lookout State Park

Boat ramps and pier replacement

$500,000

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency response raft equipment

$50,000

St. George Creek

Maintenance dredge and beneficial use at Piney Point

$540,000

Talbot County

Oak Creek Landing, Newcomb

Redecking

$30,000

Windy Hill Landing, Trappe

Redecking

$10,000

Wye Landing, Wye Mills

Repaving

$65,000



Rescue boat$17,550

Town of Williamsport

New boat ramp engineering

$70,000

Wicomico County

Cedar Hill Landing, Bivalve

Expansion of existing Wicomico County dredged material placement site

$750,000

Nanticoke Harbor

Dredging

$50,000

Worcester County

South Point Landing, Berlin

Boat ramp restoration. Assateague side

$250,000

Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn and Shad Landings

Boat ramp replacement and comfort station improvements

$1.2 million

Snow Hill Public Landing

Retaining wall/rip rap engineering

$50,000

Statewide

Statewide Emergency Maintenance Dredging

$679,213

State match for federal Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) grants

$250,000

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program

$145,237

Natural Resources Police Search and Rescue Vessel Purchase(s)

$125,000

General Maintenance and Repairs to State-Owned Boating Facilities

$60,000