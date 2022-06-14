Officer and Deceased Driver Identified After Fatal Crash in Prince George’s County, Investigating Ongoing Due to Delayed Fire/EMS Response Time

UPDATE 6/13/2022: The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the deceased driver and involved officer in the fatal crash following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit in Prince George’s County on June 8, 2022.

The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Jonny Morris, of Brandywine, Maryland.

The involved officer has been identified as Prince George’s County Police Corporal Antoinette Williams, a 10.5-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Independent Investigations Division with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pursuit.

Additionally, the Office of Homeland Security’s Public Safety Communications Division are conducting full internal investigation into the fire and rescue personnel delayed response time.

Approximately 17 minutes after fire/ems were dispatched, they arrived on the scene and found police administering life-saving measures to Morris, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash following an attempted traffic stopand police pursuit in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a Prince George’s County police officer observed two cars traveling in the area of Harry S. Truman Drive and White House Road in Upper Marlboro.

The officer activated their emergency equipment and the two vehicles continued traveling on White House Road, failing to stop.

One vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck an unrelated vehicle head-on. The driver of the unrelated vehicle was taken to an area hospital where they were

pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The IID is investigating this incident with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team. The IID will generally release the name of the involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, though that period may be extended if an officer is injured, or if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.

The officer’s in-car camera was activated during the incident.

The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.